New Delhi: German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schnbach on Thursday met Indian Navy Chief R Hari Kumar here and discussed avenues to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Schnbach also called on Indian Army Vice Chief C P Mohanty.

In a statement, The Indian Navy said, "Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schnbach, Chief of German Navy, called on Admiral R Hari Kumar at New Delhi and discussed avenues to strengthen Navy to Navy cooperation and enhance interoperability."

Schnbach was welcomed with an impressive Guard of Honour at the lawns of South Block, it added.

The Indian Army, in its statement, said Schnbach called on Lieutenant General C P Mohanty, Vice Chief of Army Staff, and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

PTI