New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said that he will not contest Congress president even as he distanced himself from the revolt in the party cadres in his state.

"I will not contest Congress presidential poll in view of recent developments in Rajasthan. I am deeply pained by what has happened (in Rajasthan). I will carry this pain throughout my life," Gehlot told media after meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi here. "Have always been a disciplined soldier of Congress," said the veteran leader.

With Gehlot out, the focus now shifts to Digvijay Singh pitted against Shashi Tharoor. On Thursday, Digvijay Singh met Tharoor at the latter's residence. "Received a visit from @digvijaya_28 ⁩ this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party. We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails. @incIndia will win," Tharoor wrote tweeting a photograph of the two embracing each other.