Gaya: While the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence as 'Azad ki Amrit Mahotsav', a Muslim family in Bihar's Gaya district has been taking pride in painting Ashok Chakra on countless national flags since the country won freedom from British colonial rule way back on August 15, 1947. Now, the third generation into the profession, the family, despite earning meagre dividends, is on cloud nine for painting the 24-spoke wheel on more than one lakh tricolours to commemorate the 75 years of independence this Independence Day.

Mohammad Shamim, a resident of the popular Ganj area of Gaya city, and his wife Seema Parveen, along with their four sons and a daughter, are busy these days meeting the demand of supplying over one lakh flags. The family specializes in painting Ashoka Chakra in navy blue at the centre of each Tricolour. This family has received orders to print Ashok Chakra not only from Bihar's Gaya, but also from Jahanabad, Nawada, Aurangabad and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Chitra, Koderma, Palamu and other district government Khadi Bhandars and non-government institutions.

Shamim says that his father started the work of printing Ashok Chakra on the national flags right after the country got independence in 1947. After the demise of his father, Shamim and his family have carried the tradition forward. Besides his wife, his sons Mohammad Nawab, Mohammad Saddam, Chhotu, Shah Rukh and daughter Kahkashan Parveen are also doing this work.

"We get orders of sealing the national flags with Ashok Chakra from Khadi Bhandar. Normally, we used to print around 50,000 national flags, but this year is special. Due to the 'Azad ki Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Har Ghar Triranga' campaign, Ashok Chakra has been printed on more than 1,00,000 flags so far," Shamim told ETV Bharat. Shamim, belonging to the family of rangrez (professional dyers), says that his family has never weighed this work with the amount of money it fetches.

"The tricolour is the glory of our country and the pride of Indians. Our forefathers have sacrificed their lives for this national flag, so we will not leave this work even if we do not get wages or government stipends. This work gives pride and it is a requirement of our patriotism," he said. Shamim's wife Seema Parveen said that she feels happy with this work. It is our duty to maintain the old tradition and work."

"I have taught it to my children in my life. As long as the work of printing the tricolour is done by hand, this work will continue to be done by our family. We do it for peace and passion," she said. To those who question the patriotism of Muslims, Shamim and his entire family said that their family is a perfect example of patriotism. There is no need to provide an example, but those who want an example will find it everywhere in the country.