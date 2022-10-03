Mansa: Crime Investigations Agency (CIA) in-charge Pritpal Singh, who was arrested on Sunday in connection with the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu, will be produced in the Mansa court after undergoing a medical check-up at the Civil Hospital of Mansa on Monday, police sources said.

Following the escape of Tinu, an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, from CIA custody, the in-charge of the CIA staff was dismissed from service and taken into custody. Tinu, an aid of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi escaped from the custody of the CIA in a dramatic fashion on Saturday night.

"FIR registered against errant police official on escape of Deepak Tinu from custody in Mansa. Incharge CIA apprehended & suspended. Being dismissed from service under Article 311. No laxity will be tolerated. Police teams have fanned out & operation for re-arresting accused launched," the Punjab Police DGP tweeted on Sunday.