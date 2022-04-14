Ahmedabad: In view of the Gujarat Assembly elections, all the political parties have mobilized and one after another the visit of political leaders has started in Gujarat. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, too, has not been an exception. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Owaisi said he had come to meet state leaders of his party ahead of the polls.

"I will visit Gujarat in the coming months and meet the people here. The people of Gujarat have blessed us with their love and our party has successfully reached the assembly. MIM did not win in UP but it did win in Bihar and when the Municipal Corporation elections were held in Gujarat then a good number of MIM corporators got seats in the municipality and won," he stated.

However, questioned about his party's performance in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi redirected attention to Bihar. "In Bihar, we got success. In Gujarat, our corporators were quite successful in the local body elections. And we prepared for that in 18 days, which cannot even be called proper preparation. This time we are fully prepared and we believe that we will be able to win seats and get MLAs this time around," he said.

He further dismissed the claim of Gujarat being a BJP stronghold. "No party has any such forts. If BJP has been winning for the last 27 years, that has happened because of Congress' failures. Our aim is to establish our leadership, and make sure our voices reach the Gujarat legislative assembly," the AIMIM chief stated.

Significantly, Owaisi also spoke his mind on the Ram Navami violence that recently occurred in Gujarat. He said the Muslims in the town was 'offering Namaz' when the Ram Navami procession passed through, adding it was the failure of the state government to prevent untoward incidents in both Himmarnagar and Khambhat.