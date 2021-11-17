New Delhi: A day after the Supreme court intervened and raised concern over the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas held an "emergency meeting", on Tuesday to discuss the measures that need to be taken in the prevailing situation.

The CAQM listed out a number of measures over various causes of pollution in Delhi, including industrial pollution, thermal power plants, vehicular pollution, dust, diesel generator sets (DG sets), and others. Apart from the members of the Commission, the 8-hour long virtual meeting was being attended by Chief Secretaries, other officials of states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, along with the environmental bodies such as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

For industrial pollution, Commission has suggested the NCR States and GNCTD shall ensure that all Industries in NCR having gas connectivity shall be run only on gas as a fuel failing which Industries concerned shall be closed. "Of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi, only 5 power plants namely NTPC, Jhajjar, Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar, Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd. TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa shall only be allowed to schedule their operations and the rest shall remain inoperative at least till November 30, 2021," the notification stated.

Also Read: Air pollution: Construction workers move SC seeking ex-gratia for daily wagers

The Commission has also directed states to stop the entry of trucks in Delhi except the trucks carrying essential commodities, till November 21, subject to further review for extension of this date. Asserting that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles of more than 10 and 15 years respectively in NCR is a serious matter, the Commission has directed authorities to ensure that no vehicles of more than 10 years and 15 years using diesel and petrol respectively will be found plying on road.

Deployment of traffic task-force teams to closely monitor all busy traffic intersections, busy market areas, unauthorised parking lots, etc, and take every possible step towards ensuring smooth flow of traffic and avoiding congestion, is being suggested in Wednesday's meeting. Also, Delhi government has been directed to expeditiously procure and put on the road an adequate number of CNG buses at the earliest.

Under Dust Control Measures, the NCR states and Delhi government have been directed to stop construction and demolition activities in NCR till November 21 except for the following categories of projects, like Railway and metro services, Airports, and Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs), National security/defense-related activities projects of National importance.

Apart from these, augment the availability of road sweeping machines and water sprinklers in NCR through emergent procurement measures, Imposition of heavy penalty on persons/ organizations responsible for stacking construction materials or C&D waste on roads and right of ways in NCR. The Commission has given direction to the NCR States and Delhi to enforce a strict ban on the use of DG sets, except for emergency services.



Also Read: SC slams Centre, others for not taking emergency decisions to tackle air pollution

The Commission has also accepted the proposal of the Delhi Government for encouraging Work From Home (WFH), for at least 50 per cent of their staff in offices in NCR, till November 21 to further ease vehicular pollution. All public and private schools, Colleges, and Educational Institutions in NCR shall remain closed until further orders allow the only online mode of education, the Commission advised.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had lashed out at the Centre and Delhi government for severe AQI and even asked for a list of measures that must be taken in the current situation.