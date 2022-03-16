Panipat: Inspired by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, a 14-year-old from Panipat, who was majorly overweight, has lost around 30 kilograms while training as a javelin thrower.

Kashish Jaglan, who is being trained by Jitendra Jaglan, one of Neeraj Chopra's early-career coaches, too aims to be an Olympic gold medalist in the future. Three months ago when he landed at the Shivaji Stadium in Panipat, Kashish, who weighed 110 kg then, began his journey of weight loss, eventually bearing extraordinary results in a very short time span.

Neeraj Chopra scripted history by bagging the country's maiden Olympic gold in track and field in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Apart from his professional achievement, his weight loss story has also inspired many. Kashish, who also comes from Chopra's hometown, is one of them. Soon after registering himself for training under Jitendra, Kashish started working vigorously for weight loss as the first step towards his goal.

Three months later, the coach was highly impressed by Kashish's achievement, which, he said, reminds him of the determination that Neeraj Chopra too had in him for the sport. He spotted the boy's grit and the will to work hard for his dream after Kashish religiously stuck to the training schedule.

"I see a passionate sportsman inside him just like Neeraj. Both of them managed to lose a considerable amount of weight in the beginning. I want all my students to be like Neeraj, and this child comes very close to it," the coach said.

