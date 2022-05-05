Buxar (Bihar): Four human bodies were seen floating in the Ganga river at Ramrekha Ghat in the Buxar district of Bihar on Wednesday. After receiving the information, SDM Dhirendra Mishra immediately instructed officials of the Nagar Parishad to dispose of the cadavers.

When the ETV Bharat correspondent approached the two labourers working at the Ramrekha Ghat, they were initially hesitant to give a reply. "I am engaged in Ganga Ghat construction work and spotted these bodies at around 11 am," one of the labourers eventually said.

Four floating human corpses in Ganga river at Buxar's Ramrekha Ghat

Amarnath Pandey alias Lala Baba, a priest associated with Ramrekha Ghat Ganga Aarti Seva Trust, said, "Superstition is still prevalent in the society that those who die from tuberculosis or leprosy, their bodies are not burnt but put in Ganga. Because people have faith that sacred Ganga water helps in attaining salvation for a human soul. But for this, they can take holy water and sprinkle it on the bodies and get them cremated."

Executive Officer of the Nagar Parishad, Prem Swarupam, said he had given instructions to Nagar Parishad officials to dispose of the corpses.