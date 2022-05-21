Tripura: Former chief minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Dev's itinerary, went awry after the chopper he was about to board, failed to take off due to a technical snag. The helicopter was not gaining sufficient pressure for the vertical upthrust lift, said sources.

The former chief minister then returned to the lounge of the airport, waiting anxiously for the snag's rectification. Ultimately, the snag in the helicopter was not detected, and the former Tripura chief minister's plan to attend an event at Chandipur, Kailashray, was shelved.

"Usually, the airworthiness of a flying sortie is examined before its takeoff, especially when a VVIP is supposed to travel in the chopper. In this case, the callous approach of the maintenance department could not be ruled out," added sources.