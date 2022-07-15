Ranchi (Jharkhand): A retired inspector who was arrested along with one other person in what police claimed was an alleged terror module had a clean stint of 39 years in the police department.

Mohammad Jallauddin was arrested by the Patna police from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna on Wednesday along with Athar Parvez for allegedly hatching plans to sabotage Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bihar visit. According to police, the two had links with PFI. "Jallauddin was earlier associated with Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI),” Phulwari Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manish Kumar told news agency PTI.

Sources in the police department, however, said that Jalaluddin had a clean record right from 1982 when he was first appointed as a constable. Jalaluddin was recruited as a constable on January 22, 1982 in Patna. At that time, Jharkhand was not carved out from Bihar. Later, he served at several places in Jharkhand, including Godda, Giridih and Hazaribagh.

The retired police inspector was posted in Patna for ten years. In 1992, Jalaluddin was transferred to Godda district in Jharkhand and from then onwards he served in different places in the state. On April 30, 2021, Jalaluddin was superannuated from Giridih in Jharkhand. Before his retirement, he was posted in Bhelwaghati. In Godda district, the retired officers served from December 14, 1992, to September 6, 2008.

Thereafter, he was posted as a constable in Ranchi from September 13, 2008 to May 17, 2010. While serving in Ranchi, Jalaluddin was promoted to the rank of ASI. Then he was posted as ASI in Hazaribagh. In Hazaribagh, Jalaluddin was posted at different police stations including Pelawal, Charhi from May 21, 2010 to September 5, 2018.