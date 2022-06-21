Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam is grim as out of 35 districts in the state, 32 districts have been affected. A total of 5,424 villages under 125 revenue circles have been reported to be in flood-hit areas. According to ASDMA, 47,72,140 people have been affected by the devastating floods. So far 73 people have lost their lives in the second time flood. The death toll in floods raised to 11 on Monday.

A total of 33,84,326 animals have been affected and 5,232 animals have been swept away in the floods. NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army and Fire Brigade are continuing rescue operations in the flood-hit areas. A total of 23,1819 people have taken shelter in camps across the state and 1,425 camps have been set up in the flood-affected areas.

A total of 11,348,537 hectares of agricultural land have been affected by the floods. Beki, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kapili and Brahmaputra rivers are flowing above the danger level. Kapili river has crossed the highest level. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a video conference with deputy commissioners of flood-affected districts on Monday. He directed them to provide adequate assistance to the flood-hit people. He has ordered the distribution of relief by helicopter at places where rescue forces or relief boats have not been able to reach.