Bhiwani: The Bhiwani police have registered the first FIR in the Bhiwani Dadam accident case on Monday after another dead body was recovered by the rescue team during a search operation on the mining site in Bhiwani. With this case, the death count in the incident has now reached 5.

As informed by the officials, a case has been registered against Govardhan Mines under IPC 304A based on the statement of Mithun Sharma - the brother of deceased Toofan Singh.

An officer of the Mining Department has been suspended after these deaths, although it has not been officially confirmed.

The police had registered a case of negligence in the matter three days after the accident. On the other hand, the officials had informed that an inquiry will be registered on the basis of the committee report. They further affirmed that a team of officials from DGMS Ghaziabad will investigate the matter and draw a conclusion over whose negligence it was after thoroughly going through the chain of incidents.

Following that, the DGMS team investigated the site of the accident and also closely examined the mining in the surrounding area. The team, which includes directors of the mining department and top-level officials, will inspect the entire area again on Tuesday.

The Dadam village under Tosham assembly constituency of Bhiwani district is known for mining operations. During the mining work on Saturday morning, a large part of the mountain suddenly cracked, due to which about half a dozen pop land machines and dumpers parked there were buried. Five to ten people were reportedly buried during this incident, after which the administration got involved in the relief work. So far five people have been confirmed to be dead, while two have been evacuated and admitted to the hospital.

There is a possibility of some more people being buried. It is expected that it will take another 24 hours to complete the ongoing relief work in the entire area. NDRF Deputy Commandant BR Meena said that the rescue operation will be continued until the debris was completely removed. However, he has ruled out the possibility of getting more bodies.

However, contradictory to the claims of the mining authorities being responsible for the accident, Master Satbir Ratera - the chairman of Khanak Dadam Crusher Association - told that no mining work was going on when the incident happened. He claimed that it was a natural calamity that hit the mining area, owing to the forests around the site. He said that tonnes of mountain soil collapsed on the site, crushing the vehicles and injuring people.

Also read:Haryana: Death toll in Bhiwani mining incident rises to 5