Ahmedabad: A massive fire broke out in a private shopping complex housing a hospital as well in Ahmedabad's Parimal Garden area on Saturday.

According to the initial inputs, the fire broke out inside the Dev Complex near Parimal Garden. "More than 50 persons including 10 children have been rescued from the hospital inside the complex. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire started on the third floor, while the hospital is on the 4th floor," said Jayesh Khadia, a Fire and Emergency Services officer.

It appears that the fire broke out in the server room of an accounting firm located on the third floor of the building, another official from the fire department said, adding that the rescue operation was on.