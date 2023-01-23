Mumbai: Indian Navy commissions its fifth Kalvari class submarine Vagir, in the presence of with Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, on Monday. These submarines were built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France. Four of the Kalvari class of submarines have already been commissioned into the Indian Navy.

Lowest build time

The erstwhile Vagir was commissioned on Nov. 1, 1973 and undertook numerous operational missions including deterrent patrols. The submarine was decommissioned on 07 Jan 2001 after serving the nation for about three decades. Launched and named ‘Vagir’ on Nov. 12, 2020, the submarine in its new avatar has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines till date.

She undertook her maiden sea sortie in February last year, marking the commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and, stringent and demanding sea trials prior being commissioned. The submarine was delivered to Indian Navy by M/s MDL on Dec. 20, 2022.

Vagir - Ferocious Fifth

Vagir will boost the Indian Navy’s capability to further India’s maritime interests and is capable of undertaking diverse missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and surveillance missions.

Vagir - Sand Shark

The Sand Shark represents ‘Stealth and Fearlessness’, two qualities that are synonymous with the ethos of a submariner. The induction of Vagir is another step towards the Indian Navy, consolidating its position as a builder’s Navy, as also reflects MDL’s capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard.