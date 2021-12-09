Sonipat: According to the reports, the long on-going farmers' protest will come to an end after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) meeting to be held at 12 pm today. It is being predicted that the movement would either be ended or at least postponed after this meeting, as implied by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait earlier.

After the last meeting held on Wednesday, the SKM had stated that they have agreed on the draft sent by the government. If the government sends an official letter, the movement will be ended or postponed today, confirmed the sources.

The sources recently revealed that the farmer organisations of Haryana may soon end the movement. The government has complied with all the demands by sending revised proposals to the farmer leaders. Through a press release, Samyukta Kisan Morcha has confirmed its receipt of a revised draft proposal from the central government and acceptance of the proposal. It further confirmed that a consensus has been reached within SKM over the proposal. A formal letter signed by the government letterhead is awaited now.

The government has reportedly agreed to cancel the FIRs registered against the farmer protesters in different states during the Kisan Andolan with immediate effect. At the same time, it has been agreed that the representative of the front should remain on the committee to be formed on MSP. The electricity bill will also be introduced in Parliament only after discussion with the front representatives. Also, Haryana and UP are ready to accept the offered compensation.

The SKM had held a meeting yesterday as well, and before that, on Tuesday, it had responded to the government's proposal requesting an end to the agitation, seeking clarification on certain points. The organisation said that it had also sought clarification on the government's precondition to end the agitation and to withdraw the bogus cases registered against the farmers.

The historic protests that began over a year ago may therefore come to an official end today. The protests will go down in history as a successful mass movement that highlighted the power of democracy in India. Although around 600 protesters lost their lives during the protests, the dissent will be deemed successful as all of the farmers demands are likely to be met marking the end of the protests.