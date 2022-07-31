New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha held a nationwide protest today on the occasion of Sardar Udham Singh’s martyrdom day to remind the Union government of promises made at the time when the farmers agreed to end their year-long protests at Delhi borders.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha in its national meeting held on July 3, had given a call for “Nationwide Chakka Jam” to be held on the day of Martyrdom of Sardar Udham Singh, against the betrayal of the Union Government. “Union Government has not fulfilled any of the promises made to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha in its letter dated 9 December 2021, on the basis of which the farmers' movement was suspended. The Government is still not ready to discuss the legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

The Cabinet is reported to have approved the Electricity Amendment Bill to be placed in Parliament. Even false cases registered against the farmers have not been withdrawn. Above all, Ajay Mishra Teni remains in the Union Council of Ministers even today,” said the SKM in its statement.

Protest demonstrations and Chakka Jam were held in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Tripura, among other states. Tens of thousands of farmers came together to protest against the betrayal by the Union Government.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha has reiterated its six demands, namely, the legal guarantee of MSP for all products based on the C2+50% formula, withdrawal of the draft “Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020/2021”, removal of the penal provisions on farmers in the “Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act 2021”, withdrawal of cases against the farmers over the course of the movement, dismissal, and arrest of Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, and compensation and rehabilitation to the families of the martyrs of the farm movement and allocation of land to build a memorial in their memory at Singhu morcha.

SKM will further organize “Jai-Jawan Jai-Kisan” conventions across the country from August 7-14 against the Agnipath scheme. In connection with the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, Samyukta Kisan Morcha will organize a 75-hour Permanent Morcha at Lakhimpur Kheri on 18-19-20 August, to demand the dismissal and arrest of Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, in which farmer leaders and workers from across the country will participate. Samyukta Kisan Morcha has warned the Union Government that the farmers' movement will be intensified in the coming months if their demands are not fulfilled.