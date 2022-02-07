New Delhi: Farmers' body Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday slammed the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as the new Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Immediately after the declaration, SKM and other farmer-leaders took to Twitter to post the screenshots of her old tweets in which she had allegedly criticized the farmers' movement against the farm laws, along with an old report of her creating an admission blunder at the Pune University back in 2011.

SKM leader Yogendra Yadav posted these screenshots on his personal Twitter account while criticizing her for her older remarks. The tweet was captioned - "Introducing the new VC of JNU - clearly a role model of scholarship for its students and faculty." The official Twitter handle of the SKM had similar views. The screenshots attached with the tweet showed Pandit criticizing renowned singer Rihanna, who had shown support for the protesting farmers, along with her opinion that the protestors are in fact 'parasites, middlemen, liars and losers in the guise of farmers with just nuisance value'.

Yadav further extended the tweet thread quoting, "Besides her impeccable scholarly credentials, the new VC of JNU also brings enviable record of financial probity. Here is a glimpse", along with an article attached to it. The article throws light on the irregularities found in PIO quota admissions at Pune University back in August 2011. The article directly blames Pandit for admitting over 1,800 Indian students to various professional courses during the period from 2002 to 2007 for the seats reserved for Persons of Indian Origin (PIO).

As announced by the Ministry of Education on Monday, Santishree Pandit has been appointed as the VC of JNU by the President of India for a period of five years and shall go down in history as the first woman Vice-Chancellor at the JNU. Santishree has been the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule University and is currently working as a professor there. Her appointment as the VC of JNU comes after M Jagadesh Kumar, the former VC was appointed as the Chairman of the UGC last week. The appointments of Vice-Chancellors are monitored by the President of India.

