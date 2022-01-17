Prayagraj: National spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait, on Monday, said that this government has achieved a 'gold medal' in speaking lies and the 'repercussions' of which could be seen during the upcoming UP assembly elections 2022. "BJP is a party which spreads lies; and Yogi Adityanath has done the right thing to contest election from Gorakhpur, his place of origin," said Rakesh Tikait.

Rakesh Tikait further said that farmers are wise enough to whom to vote during the UP assembly polls. "The present government did nothing for farmers. This was bound to happen. The political party responsible for doing nothing for farmers will have to bear the repercussions. It may be BJP or other political parties," said Tikait, adding, "Yogi Adityanath did the right thing of contesting UP election from his place of origin that is Gorakhpur. Then only UP will get a strong opposition."

Tikait further said, "In 2022 UP elections, Hindu, Muslim, and Jinnah has taken the center stage and it will stay there for at least two and a half months period."