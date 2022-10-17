Shamli/Muzaffarnagar: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait took out a rally in which scores of tractors carrying farmers took part on Monday. The rally began from Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar district to arrive at Shamli. Speaking on the occasion, Tikait slammed the central government for doling out a mere Rs 2,000 to farmers.

The statement of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha leader has come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 12th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to farmers on Monday. Tikait said that the government after giving Rs 2000 to farmers, sings paeans for six months. "After all, why farmers are not given the price of their produce on time," Tikait added.

Meanwhile, the tractor rally triggered huge snarl-ups on roads in both districts of Uttar Pradesh, causing inconvenience to commuters and motorists. Rakesh Tikait further lambasted the government saying it is deducting challans to harass the farmers by declaring the movement of tractors illegal.