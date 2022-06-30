Faridabad: An environmentalist and an auto driver planted several types of plants in his auto and has made a 'mini-garden' in the auto. The driver has also planted artificial grass in the auto which gives a garden-like environment for the passengers. To sustain the plants, the driver has also installed a sunroof and four fans which also makes the passenger's journey pleasant.

Auto driver Anuj said, "Haryana government wants to make a pollution-free state and the government is planting trees everywhere and people should also cooperate and support the government. I started planting in my auto but the fare for the ride is the same as a normal auto."

Anuj told that if any passenger's luggage is accidentally left in his auto, then the passenger can easily spot the auto as it is a unique auto in the city. Passengers traveling in auto said that they enjoy traveling in auto and they feel that they are not sitting in the auto but in the garden.