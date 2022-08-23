Bengaluru: The family of Santhosh Patil, the contractor from Karnataka's Belagavi, who died by suicide, alleging a demand for 40 per cent commission in contract works by former minister KS Eshwarappa's aides, has questioned the clean chit given to the minister in the court. Prashanth Patil, a cousin of Santhosh Patil, on Tuesday, submitted a petition questioning the clean chit to Eshwarappa by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) in the Special People's Representative Court in Bengaluru.

He alleged that the SIT sleuths have filed the B-report (closure report for want of evidence) "after coming under the political influence". He has also sought the court to entrust the case to a different agency. Karnataka police submitted the closure report recently. After the death of Santhosh Patil, then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwarappa was forced to resign from the Cabinet.

The Congress party, which had launched a campaign and agitation against the ruling BJP government, demanding the sacking and arrest of Eshwarappa, has raised questions on the submission of the closure report. Congress President DK Shiva Kumar said that the ruling BJP government was hushing up the corruption cases against its leaders.

He alleged that during the course of the investigation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had given accused Eshwarappa a clean chit. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that Santhosh Patil had left a death note stating that Eshwarappa was responsible for his death. Even then, Eshwarappa was not questioned and investigated once.

Jayashree, the wife of Santhosh Patil, had submitted a memorandum to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot raising her objections against the police investigation. She claimed that they will approach the court in connection with the closure of the case. She has urged a CBI investigation. Patil died by suicide in April 2022. The suicide note claimed that he was ending his life because he was not able to pay 40 per cent commission for the Rs 4 core works he had done. He had held Eshwarappa responsible for the extreme step. (IANS)