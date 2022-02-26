Jaipur (Rajasthan): At least 900 students from Rajasthan are stated to be stranded in war-torn Ukraine. Besides, 2,050 people, who are working in different parts of the war-ravaged country, are found to be stranded. Nearly, 17 students from Rajasthan arrived in India till date. Efforts are on by the Rajasthan government to establish contact with students trapped in Ukraine. Parents of Rajasthan students are also appealing to the Central government to ensure the safe return of their wards from the war zone.

Himanshu Tripathi, a third-year medical student of Ivano Frankivsk National Medical University in Ukraine, is a resident of Jaipur (Rajasthan) and his roommate Sudhanshu Maurya is from Uttar Pradesh, spoke about hardships they are facing in the war-hit country.

Medicos from India narrate woes from war-ravaged Ukraine

"We have rations for just one to two days. We are unable to do transactions. Our sleep gets disturbed due to explosions. The hooting sound of a siren always keeps us on our toes to take refuge in bunkers. At least 1,300 students have been stranded in the Ivano Frankivsk region. Some students took cabs to go to the border region and from there they were taken to a safer place," said Himanshu. Sudhanshu Maurya, the roommate of Himanshu, said, "We are in constant touch with our family in India. Our families are worried about us. The situation in this region has been deteriorating day by day. One of our colleagues shared a video of a place where explosions had occurred."

Students from Jalore trapped in war-torn Ukraine

Scores of students from Jalore in Rajasthan have been pursuing medical courses in Ukraine. Several students from the Sanchaur area of Jalore have been studying in Ukrainian Universities. Now, parents of these medical students urged the Central government to ensure the safe evacuation of their wards from the war-ravaged country. Tikmaram Choudhary, a resident of Panchala in Sanchaur (Jalore), said, "His nephew Dinesh has been studying a medical course in Vinnytsia city of Ukraine. He had gone there one-and-a-half months ago. The situation there is alarming. Students are trapped on the campuses. At least 120 Indians in Vinnytsia city of Ukraine are stranded and they want to get out of the region as early as possible."

Medical students from Barnala (Punjab) also stuck in war zone

Two medical students from Barnala (Punjab) were stranded in war-hit Ukraine. Parents of both the students urged the Central government to evacuate their wards from the war-ravaged region safely. Medical student Kunwar Sharma's mother Dr Sangeeta Sharma and Dr Dhiraj Sharma as well as Ashok Kumar, father of another medico Harshit Bansal, said, "Their children are stranded in Kharkiv city in Ukraine and the situation there is alarming. Their wards have taken refuge in a bunker located at a Metro Station. Prices of commodities in Ukraine are hitting the roof. Hence, we appeal to the Union government to bring back our wards to India safely."