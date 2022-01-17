New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, senior Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said the Modi government is lying about the ongoing Indo-China border disputes, while the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has no power in this regard. He claimed that whatever is being said about no one from China entering Indian territory, is all false. "They (government) keep saying that there is no intrusion, that no-one has entered or exited, but it's not true. Either the army personnel deployed there are lying to them, or they themselves think that such kind of lies should be pushed forward for whatever reasons," he said.

Swamy had also reportedly raised a question regarding this issue in the Parliament, which, according to him was averted citing national security reasons. "All I asked was whether China has crossed our border or not. By refusing to answer, you have already implied that China has intruded. Otherwise, why would you say that it is a question of national security? Now I can't even take the matter to Rajnath Singh, because he is poor in these matters," he said.

He further opined that the PM is showing cowardice in regards to the ongoing Indo-China border disputes, fearing that the history might repeat itself with reference to the Sino-Indian war of 1962. "We are not weak, we are just scared. Even the media is trying to put curtains over the possible dangers. In reality, China is biting us bit by bit, just like rats bite," he said. He additionally claimed that he is confident that the 14th round of military talks between India and China would not bear any fruit. "Nothing will happen, they will leave us with two slaps like every other time and we will just decorate it off as something good and productive, but nothing would actually come out of it," he said.

Modi has lost courage, the old charm has faded off

Opining about the impression that the world would get if China manages to enter into our territory under the leadership of a man like Modi, Subramaniam claimed that the Prime Minister clearly lacks courage at this point in time. "If he had courage, he would not have hugged the Pope. It was absolutely unnecessary to invite him here. What else did he do other than talking about Christianity?" he asked.

Further emphasizing how the Prime Minister has lost his charm, Swamy also referred to the situation in Afghanistan and the way India is handling it. "Why did we flee from Afghanistan in fear? The eye-catching things that he (PM Modi) used to do earlier have faded off now, he is practically not ready for such kind of things anymore," he said.

When asked about his opinion on what the party should do while the Indo-China border situation seems to be worsening every day, he paused a bit and said, "Whatever I say, they'll take in an opposite way. So I can't say anything. Whenever I talk to the Sir Sanghchalak, I tell him whatever information I get and I do as the RSS says," he said.

Modi is doing it wrong; being all about 'I, Me and Myself'

Criticizing the political party he is associated with, he said that he is in BJP only because of the principles of the Rashtriya Swayasevak Sangh. "I want to ask Modi to not turn BJP into any other political party by making it all about himself. BJP always has and will run smoothly only when it has a foundation of strong teamwork. But Modi is doing it all wrong; he just emphasizes I, me, and myself all the time. He met Xi Jinping alone 18 times. Didn't he know that they had already captured Depsang?" he posed another rhetorical question criticizing the Prime Minister and his recent actions during the interview.

When asked if Modi has turned into the face of the BJP like Gandhis had become the face of the Congress, he denied believing any such sort of thing. "It is you media people who give off such ideas. People said the same during the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee too. But the truth is that the RSS can turn anyone into a leader. I have seen this with my own eyes. BJP's success cannot be attributed to any single person, the RSS is the real backbone of the party that helps it acquire the success it has," he said.

Referring to the upcoming assembly elections 2022, he further rhetorically said, "Right now, these dangers are entirely off the focus. The elections will go on for a while now. But what happens when the snow melts?"