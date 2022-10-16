Ranchi: Paris World Cup Archery Competition 2021 Gold Medalist, Ankita Bhagat, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat said that after bagging gold medals in various archery competitions, she eyes Asian Games which will be her other feat to make India proud.

Bhagat, inspired by archers Poornima Mahato, and Deepika Kumari, joined Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur in 2014 and won a silver medal in the 36th National Games held in Gujarat, silver and bronze medals in the Archery World Cup competition held in Paris and South Korea respectively.

In response to a question, Bhagat said that the bow costs around Rs 2 lakhs and it is very difficult for a girl from a lower middle-class family to pursue the sport. "The government's support can make the whole country proud and the government should also promote the sport for the betterment of the country and its youth. Gujarat and Haryana governments promote sports. The country can easily bag gold medals in every championship if every state starts to promote and support sports amongst youth," she added.