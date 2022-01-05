Srinagar (J&K): An encounter broke out between security forces and militants early Wednesday morning in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, J&K police said.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on its official handle that the encounter had begun in the Chandgam area of Pulwama.

"Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the police added in the tweet.

The gunfight between militants and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of the militants.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the militants were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

This is the second gunfight in south Kashmir in less than 24 hours.

On Tuesday, two militants were killed in a gunfight in Kulgam district.

The encounter took place in Okay village of the district. Two local LeT militants were killed during the gunfight, police claimed.

