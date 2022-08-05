Army jawan, civilian injured in Kulgam encounter
Army jawan, civilian injured in Kulgam encounter
Srinagar: An Indian Army jawan and a civilian were injured in an encounter that broke out Friday morning, the Jammu and Kashmir police said. Today morning, a shootout broke out in the Redwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. The police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
The injured civilian has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone.
