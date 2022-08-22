New Delhi: A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl on Monday. The suspect has slit the child's throat and dumped her corpse on the banks of Yamuna. The accused who works as a butcher has smashed the child's face beyond recognition.

Police said the girl who lived with her parents who worked as laborers went missing on Aug 5 and a complaint was lodged with the police. On Aug 18, two women, who were cutting grass on the banks of Yamuna spotted the girl's corpse and informed the police. Police, after collecting forensic evidence, moved the body a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary post-mortem revealed that the girl was raped and murdered. The suspect had smashed the girl's face hoping to conceal the identity of the deceased. Doctors said that the manner in which the girl's throat has been slit appeared like it was done with ease hinting that a person who can handle the knife well might have been behind the killing.

Police altered the girl missing complaint into a case of rape and murder. A butcher who also hails from the same neighbourhood of the deceased girl was taken into custody on suspicion. The suspect is being subjected to a sustained interrogation. Further investigations are on.