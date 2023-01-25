New Delhi: Egyptian President Sisi's visit as the Chief Guest on Republic Day signifies the special and unique bonds of relationship, civilization linkages and shared struggle for freedom that India and Egypt have nurtured over the years, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday.

Addressing a special briefing on the Egyptian President's visit, FS Kwatra said, "This year is also special in India-Egypt bilateral relations as both countries are celebrating 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries". He informed that India has also invited Egypt as a guest country during the G20 presidency of India this year.

Kwatra noted that Wednesday's interactions between the leaders are the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership comprising four key pillars- political and security cooperation, a segment of economic engagement, scientific and academic collaboration, and wider cultural and people-to-people contacts.

"PM Modi and President Sisi held extensive and productive discussions today. They appreciated each other's role not just in giving driving momentum to the relationship but also ensuring that decisions that the two countries take are implemented in a time-bound and quick fashion", Kwatra told media persons here in New Delhi.

Both leaders agreed to work together during India's G20 presidency and shared their common interests and priorities which Global South should focus on and through India's presidency could channel into G20.

Earlier in the day External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated in a tweet " Deepening our bond with Egypt -- the natural bridge that connects Asia with Africa. PM @narendramodi and President @AlsisiOfficial hold talks adding momentum to the multifaceted India-Egypt relations marked by civilizational, cultural & economic linkages and deep-rooted P2P ties."