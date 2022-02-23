Mumbai: NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday following hours of him being grilled by the agency officials at their office in Mumbai.

Malik, according to the arrest order issued by Assistant Director, ED, Mumbai, Niraj Kumar, was found guilty of an offence punishable under Prevention of Money Laundering Act. "I, Niraj Kumar,...have reason to believe that Mr. Mohammad Nawab Malik @Nawab Malik, aged about 62 years,...has been found guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002....I hereby arrest Nawab Malik at 14:45 hours on 23.02.2022," read the order, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat.

Soon after, Malik was produced before the PMLA court where he explained to the judges the circumstances of his arrest. "ED officials came to my house early morning, took me to the ED office, detained me and later, recorded my statement. They gave me summon copy at the ED office and asked me to sign it," Malik told PMLA Court.

