New Delhi:External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday held telephonic conversations with Indonesian Foreign Minister Menteri Luar Negeri. Both the leaders exchanged views on G20 developments. Indonesia is the current chair of the grouping, while India will be the next chair and will hold the summit next year. Both countries are part of the G20 Troika governance structure.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, “Good conversation this morning with FM @Menlu_RI of Indonesia. Exchanged views on G20 developments and progress. India is fully supportive of the Indonesian Presidency”. The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place on 15-16 November 2022 in Bali, Indonesia.

The Summit will be the pinnacle of the G20 process and intense work carried out within the ministerial meetings, working groups, and engagement groups throughout the year. India is at present part of the G20 troika along with Italy and Indonesia and will be assuming the presidency of G20 countries from December 1, 2022, for the next one year. Leading to the summit, the country would host around 180 meetings of different working groups, engagement groups and seminars, in which the delegates from 40 countries would participate.

The G20 is an intra-governmental forum connecting the world’s major developed and emerging economies. The G20 holds a strategic role in securing future global economic growth and prosperity. Together, the G20 members represent more than 80 per cent of world GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and 60 per cent of the world population.

The forum consists of 19 countries and the European Union and the countries in the forum include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudia Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK and US.

