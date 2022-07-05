New Delhi: SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked, according to a SpiceJet spokesperson. "No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai," he said.

More than 150 passengers were present onboard the SpiceJet flight (Delhi-Dubai) that made an emergency landing in Karachi of Pakistan after developing a technical fault. The crew observed unusual fuel quantity reduction from the left tank; carried out a relevant non-normal checklist, however, fuel quantity kept decreasing. Hence, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi in coordination with ATC. During the post-flight inspection, no visual leak was observed from the left main tank, the DGCA said.