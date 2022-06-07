New Delhi: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Tuesday denied any role in the case pertaining to a threat letter to actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. The Delhi Police, today questioned the jailed gangster about the anonymous threat letter that was found on Sunday stating that both Salman and his father will be killed like the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

According to Delhi Police, Bishnoi said that he has nothing to do with this matter and does not know who issued that letter. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has beefed up Salman Khan's security. This comes days after popular singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.