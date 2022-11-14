New Delhi: In a heinous murder incident, the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for murdering his girlfriend and chopping her body into 35 pieces before disposing it off at different locations in the city. The police recovered some of the severed body parts after the accused confessed to the crime, while the investigation to find the remaining parts is still underway.

The murder was committed about five months ago in May over a quarrel between the couple. Police started investigating the incident after the victim's parents filed a missing complaint with the Mehrauli Police on November 8. As informed by the probing officials, the murderer identified as Aftab Amin Poonawalla confessed to the crime during interrogation after he was arrested on Sunday.

According to his statement, Aftab got into a fight with his girlfriend over marriage on May 18. The argument soon escalated and the culprit strangled the woman to death in a fit of rage. Aftab then chopped the dead body into 35 pieces and refrigerated them before disposing of them at different places across the city late at night over the next 18 days.

The victim, identified as Shraddha (28), first came in contact with Aftab when she was working in Mumbai at a call center in the Malad area. She grew close to Aftab over time and got into a relationship with him. Shraddha's parents were opposed to the relationship and started pressurizing her to break ties with the man. The couple consequently decided to move to Delhi and started living together in a rented apartment in the Chhatarpur area.

Also read: POCSO not to criminalise consensual romantic relationship between young adults: HC

Shraddha was under the idea that Aftab will eventually get married to her and therefore started asking him to consider a future together. However, Aftab did not plan on doing anything of the sort which led to frequent quarrels between the two. During one such quarrel, Aftab killed her and went into hiding.

Shraddha's parents grew suspicious after they completely lost contact with her. They also checked her social media and found no activity over the past few months. Concerned over her whereabouts, they reached Delhi and found no traces of her. The family then decided to lodge a missing complaint of their daughter with the Mehrauli Police. The officials were able to trace Aftab with the help of CCTV surveillance after a probe was launched.

Officials said that a case has been registered against the culprit, while they are still trying to locate all the body parts of the victim. Aftab is currently under interrogation as the probe continues.