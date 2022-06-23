Fatehabad: Delhi police on Thursday detained two youths in a raid in Fatehabad, Haryana in Sidhu Moosewala murder case. According to the police, the shooters hid at Hotel Sawariyan Palace in Fatehabad.

The two detained youths have been identified as Pradeep, owner of the hotel and Pawan, who hailed from Delhi. Earlier, Delhi Police had raided Kirmara village in Hisar and detained two youths who kept backup weapons for the assassination while the weapons were seized.