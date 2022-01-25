New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day, a Special Cell unit of Delhi Police has arrested two persons for allegedly being involved in the supply of illegal arms, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Khan (40), a resident of Prayagraj district in UP, and Rahul Singh Chhabda (23), a resident of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, they said. According to police, they received information that Chhabda and his associates were supplying illegal weapons in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi/NCR from Madhya Pradesh (MP).

Police got a tip-off, laid a trap in the Mukundpur area on January 15 and apprehended Khan. He came there to supply the consignment of illegal arms. A total of 15 semi-automatic pistols were recovered from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. Khan disclosed that he had procured the arms from his associate Chhabda. On January 16, a police team went to the MP and nabbed Chhabda from Dhar, the DCP said.

Also Read:Republic Day 2022 rehearsals on full swing in India

Police conducted another raid on Thursday at the instance of Chhabda and 10 illegal firearms were recovered from the MP, they said. During his illegal activities, Khan used to pretend himself to be dismissed police personnel from UP Police. He was involved in 15 criminal cases, including NDPS Act, UP Gunda Act, attempt to murder, Arms Act, Gangster Act, etc., registered in various police stations of Uttar Pradesh, Singh said.

Chhabda used to procure illegal pistols from suppliers of his village and nearby area and further supply to criminals of Delhi, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan directly himself or through co-accused Khan and others, police said.

During further interrogation, it was revealed that Chhabda has links with some abroad based modules who are involved in Hawala activities. It was also revealed that Chabda had received huge money from such modules through illegal channels, police added.

(PTI)