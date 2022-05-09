New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted a heatwave for three days in Delhi and adjoining areas this week, adding that 'April like situation' may not arise in the month of May as a western disturbance is likely to bring down the temperature from May 13. Speaking to ANI, Senior Scientist of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani said, 'As of May 9, Delhi's temperature has been within 40-42 degrees Celsius for the last seven days. So, there is a good wind condition. So, not much heatwave in the month of May month till now. There is a forecast that on the 11th, 12th and maybe 13th, for around three days we may have a heatwave at some places over Delhi. The temperature may reach 43-44 degrees on May 11-12."

"Presently, most parts of north India is not having a heatwave and in the first 10 days of May, we do not have a heatwave over the national capital, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. For Rajasthan, we will continue to see temperature around 44-45 degrees Celsius," added Jenamani. The IMD scientist predicted that Delhi, Haryana and Punjab will be hit by a western disturbance on May 13 which will keep the rising temperatures under control.

"From May 13, a western disturbance is advancing. It will not give rain but will keep the temperature under control, particularly in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. The situation in the Western Himalayan region will be better. Around May 18, another western disturbance is set to advance. So, the April type of situation will not be there in May," he added. The national capital recorded the second-hottest April in the last 27 years with the temperature remaining above 40 degrees celsius.