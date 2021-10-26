New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Delhi has awarded 12 years imprisonment to two Hizbul Mujahideen operatives while 10 years to two others.

The statement released on Tuesday while quoting an NIA spokesman stated that the NIA Special Court, Delhi, announced the sentence for the four accused convicted on September 27 in Jammu Kashmir Affecters Relief Trust (JKART) case.

The convicted accused Mohammad Shafi Shah alias Dawood has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000, Talib Lali aka Waseem was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar nee Gaznavi sentenced to 12 years and a fine of Rs 15,000 and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone alias Mushtaq Aalam sentenced to 10 years and fine of Rs 10,000, the spokesman said.

''The case was registered by the NIA in New Delhi on October 25, 2011, against Mohd Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin and others, members of Hizbul Mujahideen, who were carrying out terrorist activities in India and regularly receiving funds from neighbouring countries. The funds collected by the Hizbul Mujahideen through Jammu Kashmir Affecters Relief Trust (JKART), an NGO and frontal organisation of Hizbul Mujahideen, were being given to active terrorists and families of killed terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir."

The NIA said after investigation, 12 accused were charge-sheeted in the case, four have been convicted and sentenced while the remaining eight accused are reportedly the active cadre of HM, including Syed Salauddin, are absconding and currently based in Pakistan.