Dehradun/ Delhi: In India, a country where drinking and smoking in public is an offense, Bobby Kataria, a social media influencer, pushing laws off the table, is seen drinking in the middle of the streets of Devbhoomi, Uttrakhand. He is also seen smoking a cigarette up in the clouds, on a spice-jet plane, and performing dangerous stunts with a bike.

"The matter was referred to the internal committee constituted as per the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements on the handling of unruly passengers (not consisting of any SpiceJet employee). The passenger was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

At the same time, Scindia ordered an inquiry. He tweeted, "Investigating the matter. There will be no tolerance for this type of dangerous behavior." While the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security said that Balwinder alias Bobby Kataria had traveled from Dubai to New Delhi on a Spice Jet flight. He landed in Delhi on 23 January 2022. He has also uploaded this video on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

Meanwhile, DGP Ashok Kumar himself took cognizance of a video of him drinking alcohol on the street and ordered the Dehradun SSP to investigate the matter and take action against the said person. This video is being investigated and turns out to be from Dehradun and the police have lodged a case while further investigation is underway.

Kataria is a Social Media Influencer, a fitness freak, and a social worker, who hails from the Basai village of Gurugram and has more than 6 lakh followers on Instagram. His real name is Balwant Kataria. Netizens condemned the 'show-off' done by the influencer while on the other hand, the netizens are mocking Kataria's hypocrisy of being a fitness freak and smoking.