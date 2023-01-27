Hyderabad: Former Army Chief Ved Prakash Malik shared a brief video of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paying his respects to the fallen at the War Memorial on the 74th Republic Day celebrations from Thursday, implying Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane as an odd man out.

The retired top brass of the Army captioned it with "There is a man apart," where Aramane was seen standing alongside of the Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan and tri-service Chiefs— General Manoj Pandey (Army), Admiral R Hari Kumar (Navy) and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

The Secretary has got tongues wagging with his posture. The 22 second clip shared by the former Army chief shows the Defence Secretary standing alone while Singh pays his respects to the fallen. Giridhar has his hands tucked into one of his pockets, while he looked around.

"What a shame !!!! Atleast respect the fallen. Even after decades of service if one doesnt know the decoram to conduct themselves at the War memorial then their something wrong, wrote a Twitter user responding to the video(sic)," a twitter user slammed the Defence Secretary.

Isn't he the Def Sec? I noticed the arrogance with which he strutted around during the ceremony as if he owned the place. Absolute disgrace on the occasion. He should have displayed a bit of discipline and decorum on such a sombre occasion, another twitter user wrote.

Sir hope he has been made aware that putting hands inside the pocket during a military ceremony is totally unacceptable, before these people are posted in Defence Ministry, they should undergo a 1 month orientation schedule, so that ,they don't create embarrassing situations, a twitter user wrote.

A soldier commands respect everywhere he goes, a civil servant gets respect in front and gets despised at the back, one wrote while another twitter user said, "In my opinion any of the chiefs could have informed him of his misappropriate behaviour if they had noticed it.(sic)"