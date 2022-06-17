Patna: Three bogies of Vikramshila Express were set ablaze by protesting students in Lakhisarai on Friday, marking the third consecutive day of nationwide protests against Agnipath, the centre's new military recruitment policy. The landmark scheme, unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, is for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis, with an aim to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill.

Protesters also torched the Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Express train in Samastipur at Mohiuddinnagar station of the Hajipur-Barauni railway section on Friday morning thereby burning two bogies of the train. The Sampark Kranti Express train was also stopped and vandalized. Meanwhile, in Buxar, protesters descended on the railway track and blocked both the up and down lines of Dumraon railway station early morning at 5.

Another group of students are presently protesting on the railway track, while several trains have been delayed because of the blockage of the Delhi-Kolkata rail main road. Similarly, another group of protestors blocked the railway tracks, disrupting the train services at Bihiya as well as at Mansi station at Khagaria. Similar cases of arson were reported at the Hajipur railway station.

The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police rushed to the spot and railway passengers were escorted outside the platform premises to safety. Trains have presently stopped operating at the station. Meanwhile, sixteen miscreants have been arrested for vandalism at the Arrah railway station on Thursday, while the police have so far registered cases against 655 people in the matter.

The neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh also experienced tensions with the agitating youths vandalizing a train parked at the Ballia railway station and setting it aflame. They also broke the counters of many shops in the city. The Balia police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse those creating ruckus. Similarly in the Massena area in Firozabad, some youths disrupted the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The protesters pelted stones and damaged several state buses of UP Road Services.

Meanwhile, the central government on Thursday night announced that it will increase the upper age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme from 21 years to 23 years for the year 2022.