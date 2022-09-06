Mumbai: Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry's last rites will be performed on Tuesday at Mumbai's Worli crematorium. His last rites were performed as per Hindu customs in an electric crematorium at Worli in central Mumbai.

The mortal remains of Mistry decorated with white flowers, were brought from the J J Hospital and kept at the Worli crematorium since Tuesday morning for friends, relatives and well-wishers to pay their last respects. His funeral was attended by his elder brother Shapoor Mistry, father-in-law and senior lawyer Iqbal Chagla, industrialists Anil Ambani and Ajit Gulabchand and NCP MP Supriya Sule along with members of the Parsi community, industrialists.

Mistry, an eminent business tycoon, died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. According to Palghar Police, he was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car collided with a divider.

They also said that out of the four passengers in the car two including Mistry died on the spot while two others were rushed to hospital in critical condition. Another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole. The injured Anayata Pandole and Darius Pandole are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police the driver of the car lost control and rammed the vehicle into a divider due to over speeding. They also said that the mortal remains of Mistry are kept at a government hospital in Kasa adding that an Accidental Death Report is being filed.

Mistry was relieved from his position as Tata Sons Chairman in October 2016. He took over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. Mistry was succeeded by N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons. (with Agency inputs)