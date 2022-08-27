Chaibasa: In an unfortunate incident, a CRPF jawan posted with the 60 Battalion in Chakradharpur sub-division of West Singhbhum in Jharkhand allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle AK 47 late on Friday night, officials said. As per the officials, the incident took place in the base camp of CRPF 60 Battalion at Jharjhara where the jawan Ajit Kumar Pathak hailing from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and posted as Havildar in 60 Battalion F of CRPF took the extreme step.

As soon as the information was received, on the orders of West Singhbhum SP, Inspector Praveen Kumar reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Police seized the weapon and sent the body to the sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem. The relatives of the deceased have also been informed about the incident.

According to the information, after the Naxalite incident in Jharjhara of Podahat subdivision, Chakradharpur was built by CRPF 60 Battalion as a base camp where deceased Pathak was posted for the last several days. Second Commandant of CRPF 60 Battalion, Ziaul Haq said that last Friday Ajit spoke to someone on the phone and after hanging up, shot himself dead.