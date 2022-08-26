Agartala: The opposition CPI(M) in Tripura on Thursday held its state committee meeting at their party office at Melarmath in Agartala in which a slew of decisions was taken including a blueprint for the upcoming elections of the Village Committee scheduled by the end of this year and the Assembly polls in 2023.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri, former general secretary and politburo Prakash Karat, leader of the opposition and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, CPI(M) state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury, deputy leader of opposition Badal Chowdhury, AIKS Secretary Pabitra Kar, GMP leader Aghore Debbarma, Left Front convener Narayan Kar and other leaders and MLAs participated in the meeting.

Sources within the party said that the meeting mainly focused on the election. “As the election is approaching, we have mainly focused on the election strategies today. Our senior leaders including Sitaram Yechuri, and Prakash Karat attended the meeting. They have given many ideas and also made a blueprint for the upcoming elections,” a party leader who attended the meeting said.

The leader said that the present law and order situation prevalent in the state was also discussed in the meeting. "The situation of the state changed drastically soon after the BJP government came to power. They have unleashed a reign of terror. In such a situation, we held a broad discussion and took some decisions on how we can deal with such issues in a peaceful and democratic way,” the leader said.

The leader also said that Central leaders have assured to monitor the situation of the state and will guide the state leadership accordingly.

