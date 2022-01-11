Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, underwent a treatment and in a couple of hours he was discharged from the hospital. He has now gone into home isolation as per instructions from doctors.

Bommai has called for a high level virtual meeting of senior officers and technical committee members on Tuesday to analyse the Covid-19 situation in the state. Bommai's son and daughter-in-law also tested positive on Tuesday. However, CM Bommai's wife and daughter have tested negative.

Bharath Bommai, the son of CM, said, "I have tested positive for Covid with very mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. I would like the people who have come in contact with me to kindly get themselves tested."

His family members were tested following the development. CM Bommai has worked from his R.T. Nagar residence, Race Course Road Government Office and Home Office Krishna. All the staff of these offices have been tested and their reports are awaited.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar stated that he is voluntarily undergoing self-isolation for the next two days since he happened to be a primary contact of CM Bommai. "The Abbott ID Now' test done and it is negative. I will undergo RT-PCR test again after two days," he said.

"Although I am completely asymptomatic and doing absolutely fine, as a responsible citizen I will undergo self-isolation for two days considering the health and safety of others. All my official programmes stand cancelled and I will continue to work through virtual platforms," he maintained. "I will undergo RT-PCR test after two days and if the report comes negative I will resume work from Wednesday."

Former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid during the first and second wave of Covid. Yediyurappa conducted virtual meetings and disposed files from the hospital. Education Minister B.C. Nagesh and Revenue Minister R. Ashok have also tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

(With Agency inputs)