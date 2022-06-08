New Delhi: India reported 5,233 new Covid cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry update released on Wednesday. There were 3,345 recoveries and the total active cases in the country now stand at 28,857. On Tuesday, India recorded a single-day rise of 3,714 new COVID-19 infections and seven fatalities. Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,242 new coronavirus infections which was almost double the previous day's count of 676 cases.