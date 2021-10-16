New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 15,981 new COVID-19 infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,40,53,573, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll climbed to 4,51,980 with 166 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Of 15,981 new COVID cases and 166 deaths in India in the last 24 hours, 8867 cases and 67 deaths were reported from Kerala alone.

The active cases are 2,01,632 and as many as 3,33,99,961 people have recovered so far, the ministry said.

With the administration of 8,36,118 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.23 Cr (97,23,77,045) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.