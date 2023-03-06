New Delhi: The Congress must embrace change ahead of the 2024 national elections and strengthen the organization by bringing in more younger leaders while exploiting the experience of the veterans, a senior party leader said on Monday.

“Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has created a buzz around the party. People are ready to shower their love on the party but we need a bigger utensil to collect that affection. For this, the Congress must revamp its organization and bring in more younger people in various roles,” former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat told ETV Bharat.

Rawat, who is also an AICC Steering Committee member, said following the far-reaching amendments in the party constitution allowing half of all office bearers to be under 50 years of age and half the office bearer positions reserved for women, minorities, SC, ST and OBC at the recent Plenary Session in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, elaborate changes in the organization would take place soon.

“I think the changes could be made by the end of this month or in April. When a revamp of this size has to be executed, it takes a lot of planning and discussion. All the revamp may not happen in one go but I hope that significant changes unfold over the coming weeks,” said Rawat. According to the Congress veteran, while the proposed changes would bring huge opportunities for the younger leaders, they must also be ready to seize the day and demonstrate a hunger for power.

Citing his own example, Rawat said, “In 1977, many of us got a chance to grow in the party. As the party was out of power, we struggled hard and rose through the ranks. The party can give an opportunity to the younger leaders but they must cultivate the passion of a fighter within.” Offering advice to the other veterans, the former chief minister said that they too should welcome the change but noted that the party should also try to put the experience of the seniors to good use.

“A party post should not be important for the veterans. What should matter to them is that the leadership takes note of their contributions and uses their experience in managing the difficult areas,” said Rawat. “A veteran who has worked for a long time at the central level should be ready to work in the states. For instance, a veteran may be made in charge of a few Lok Sabha seats in his home state and be asked to ensure the party wins there,” he said.

Acknowledging the organization had weakened in some big states like Uttar Pradesh, the veteran said that while the Congress should be ready to work with other like-minded parties, the primary focus should be on strengthening its own roots. “Only if the party becomes strong, others come to it. Hence, the party must focus on the organization first. This would not affect the assembly polls this year. Rather, it would help the party this year as well as in 2024. The yatra demonstrated the party’s significance in national politics and the Congress needs to assert itself with more aggression,” he added.

