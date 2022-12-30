New Delhi: The Congress on Friday rejected reports that former leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was likely to return to the grand old party terming them as baseless. “Such reports about Azad’s likely return seem to be rumors. There is no basis to such speculation,” AICC in charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil told ETV Bharat.

She was responding to speculation in the political circles that Azad might join the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it reaches the UT and later the grand old party. After leaving the Congress on August 26, Azad floated his own outfit called the Democratic Azad Party (DAP), reportedly backed by the BJP. He had since then been active in the Jammu region.

According to Patil, such reports about Azad’s return might actually be originating from the Azad camp as he was feeling isolated after many DAP leaders had returned to Congress. AICC insiders claimed that 26 DAP leaders have joined the Congress in J&K so far and more were in the pipeline.

“These leaders left Azad as they were not comfortable with the DAP being seen as too close to the BJP. There may be pressure on Azad because of leaders leaving the party and he is just trying to make the right noises to stay relevant,” said Patil.

AICC insiders denied reports that any senior leaders had been given the task to broker peace with Azad. “I think he has burnt his bridges with the Congress. I don’t think it would be possible for him to return after leveling such wild allegations against Rahul Gandhi,” an AICC general secretary, who had worked with Azad for decades, said on condition of anonymity.

Patil said the Congress was strong in J&K and was preparing for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the UT. “Our former allies Farooq Abdullah of NC and Mehbooba Mufti of PDP will join the yatra in J&K,” she added.