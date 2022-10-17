New Delhi: Congress is all set to elect a non-Gandhi president after more than 24 years on Monday as the veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Shashi Tharoor will face off in an electoral contest for the party's top post. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will cast their votes to elect the new party chief in a secret ballot.

The polling will be held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi and at over 65 polling booths at across the county. This will be the sixth time in the party's 137-year history Congress will choose its president through an electoral contest. The voting will be done between 10 am and 4 pm on Monday, the results will be declared on October 19.

"The delegates from all states will vote at their respective polling stations with a 'tick' mark for the candidate they support. Arrangements have been made for smooth polling," said Central Election Authority Chairman of Congress Madhusudan Mistry. "Ballot boxes will reach Delhi on Oct 18 and the counting of votes will be done on October 19. A polling booth will be set up at the AICC office as well, where over 50 people will vote. The whole polling process will be fair & free, no doubt about that," he added.

Interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to vote at the AICC headquarters in Delhi while Rahul Gandhi will be voting at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka's Sanganakallu in Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates. Tharoor will cast his vote at the Kerala Congress headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Despite the repeated claims by the Congress leadership of the presidential polls being a democratic and friendly contest Tharoor has taken veiled digs at senior leaders of the Kharge camp accusing them of "indulging in 'netagiri' and telling party workers" that they know whom Sonia Gandhi wants to be elected.

If anyone has "fear or doubt" in their mind, the party has made it clear that it will be a secret ballot, he said in Lucknow and urged the Congress delegates to listen to their hearts while voting to elect the new party president. While the Kharge camp shared a campaign video seeking votes for him which included visuals of him walking with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the song 'Kandhon se milte hain kandhe' from the movie Lakshya playing in the background, Tharoor issued a fervent video appeal on Twitter calling on electors to show courage to "embrace change".

Tharoor asserted that in the change he envisions, the party's "values and loyalties" will remain the same with only the ways of achieving the goals undergoing a transformation. As for Kharge, the veteran leader said that he would have no shame in taking the advice and support of the Gandhi family in running the party affairs, in case he becomes its president, as they have struggled and put their strength for its growth. The veteran leader said he is the "delegates' candidate" in these polls.

Kharge is considered the firm favorite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change. During the campaign, even though Tharoor raised issues of uneven playing field, both candidates and the party have maintained that the Gandhis are neutral and that there is no "official candidate".