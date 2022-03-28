Ranchi (Jharkhand): Former minister and Congress MLA from Mandar, Bandhu Tirkey, facing trial in the case of acquiring disproportionate assets, has been convicted by a special CBI court and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment. Tirkey was convicted under sections 13(2)13(1) 13(3) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Apart from the jail term, Tirkey was fined Rs 3 lakh as well.

The 62-year-old MLA had, according to the CBI, accumulated Rs 6,28,698 more than his income when he was a minister in the state during 2005-2009. “Whatever judgment had to be given, has been given...I will speak with my lawyer,” the three-time legislature told reporters after the court judgment. With Tirkey out on bail, the court began hearing the matter on February 24.

Tirkey's lawyer presented eight witnesses while 21 people testified on behalf of the CBI. In the March 16 hearing, the court of Special CBI Judge PK Sharma had fixed the date of the decision after hearing the final arguments of both sides. Finally, the court found Tirkey guilty and announced the quantum of the sentence in the case today. On August 11, 2010, the CBI registered an FIR following allegations of Tirkey having disproportionate assets. The CBI started the investigation with regard to illegal assets considering the period between May 2005 and June 30, 2009.

